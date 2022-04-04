CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.18.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX opened at $98.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.87. CarMax has a twelve month low of $95.04 and a twelve month high of $155.98.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

