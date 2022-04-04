Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carriage Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $52.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $804.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05. Carriage Services has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $66.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 24.19%.

In other news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,322 shares of company stock valued at $119,998 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $788,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

