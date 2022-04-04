Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 11th (NASDAQ:CLST)

Catalyst Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 11th. Catalyst Bancorp had issued 5,290,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 13th. The total size of the offering was $52,900,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of CLST opened at $13.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Catalyst Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $14.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73.

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in Catalyst Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $924,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $3,599,000.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

