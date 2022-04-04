Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

CATY opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.22. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,391,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,784,000 after purchasing an additional 47,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,098,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,873,000 after purchasing an additional 78,453 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,557,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after purchasing an additional 69,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after purchasing an additional 37,381 shares in the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.