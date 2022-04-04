CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.16. CBRE Group posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $426,873,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $347,784,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in CBRE Group by 357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CBRE Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,755,000 after acquiring an additional 846,053 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1,078.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 800,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,218,000 after acquiring an additional 732,672 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $91.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.70. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $77.72 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

