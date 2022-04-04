CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CECE. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CECO Environmental from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

CECE stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $191.36 million, a P/E ratio of 182.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $9.16.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 13,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $76,820.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $100,114. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CECE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 17.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 43.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth about $139,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CECO Environmental (Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

