Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Earns Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVE. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.42.

CVE stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 2.78. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

