Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CVCY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $23.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a market cap of $278.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 34.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.