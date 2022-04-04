CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.22.

CESDF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial cut CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.93. 9,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,424. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.49%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

