CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDFGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.22.

CESDF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial cut CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.93. 9,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,424. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.49%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.