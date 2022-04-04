CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. CGI posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.26.

NYSE GIB traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.74. 145,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,129. CGI has a 12 month low of $77.25 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of CGI by 3.5% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 406,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,279,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

