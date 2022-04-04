ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ChannelAdvisor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE ECOM opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.83.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth $1,655,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 568.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 106,459 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

