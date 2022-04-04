Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $748.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $561.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $580.72 and its 200-day moving average is $641.27. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $544.59 and a 1 year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 8.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

