Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Gap Up to $545.52

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $545.52, but opened at $560.01. Charter Communications shares last traded at $560.01, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $748.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $580.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $641.27.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

