Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,202 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.15% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 444.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 275,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 224,661 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 85,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 227,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 62,384 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 183,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 61,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 61,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.26 million, a P/E ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

