Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Chemed by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Chemed by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chemed by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Chemed by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total value of $513,709.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed stock opened at $511.96 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

