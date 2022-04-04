Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemung Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Shares of CHMG stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $46.74. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753. The company has a market cap of $218.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.03 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $36,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.