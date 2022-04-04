ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). ChromaDex posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.42 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 40.22% and a negative return on equity of 70.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChromaDex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 25,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ChromaDex by 66.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 4,922.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 373.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

