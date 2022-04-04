CIBC Boosts Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$74.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DOL has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollarama from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$61.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$73.09.

DOL stock opened at C$72.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$66.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.38. The stock has a market cap of C$21.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$52.22 and a 1-year high of C$73.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

