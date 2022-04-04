Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.53.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $247,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,777 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 483.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 21.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $61.04 on Monday. Ciena has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

