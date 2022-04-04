Cigna (NYSE:CI) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cigna from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.26.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE CI opened at $246.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.14.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,801 shares of company stock worth $2,475,143 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 140.1% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,117 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $255,750,000 after purchasing an additional 120,847 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 27.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 33.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.