Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $64.84 on Thursday. Cimpress has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $122.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.95.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $849.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.36 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 36.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 144.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

