Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stake Raised by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

CINF stock opened at $138.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.08 and a 200-day moving average of $120.33. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.80 and a fifty-two week high of $138.99.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

