Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Cisco Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

CSCO opened at $55.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $231.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average of $56.84.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 54,754 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

