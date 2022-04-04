Citigroup Upgrades Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) to Buy

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. AlphaValue raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 190 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 180 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swedbank AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.90.

Shares of SWDBY opened at $15.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 41.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

