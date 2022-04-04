Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.98) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRXT)

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.98) per share for the year.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

NASDAQ:CRXT opened at $1.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. Clarus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.