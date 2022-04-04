Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CLNE has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised Clean Energy Fuels to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 41.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

