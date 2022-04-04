Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLH. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.44.
Shares of NYSE CLH traded down $2.51 on Monday, reaching $110.42. 578,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,549. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.25. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.65.
In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $738,556.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.
About Clean Harbors (Get Rating)
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
