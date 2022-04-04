Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLH. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.44.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded down $2.51 on Monday, reaching $110.42. 578,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,549. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.25. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $738,556.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

