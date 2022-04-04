Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

NYSE CLH opened at $112.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.77 and a 200-day moving average of $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $738,556.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

