ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
CLRO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,779. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ClearOne has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 million, a PE ratio of 87.09 and a beta of 1.29.
In other ClearOne news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 1,538,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About ClearOne (Get Rating)
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearOne (CLRO)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.