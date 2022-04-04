ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CLRO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,779. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ClearOne has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 million, a PE ratio of 87.09 and a beta of 1.29.

In other ClearOne news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 1,538,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of ClearOne by 5,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearOne by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 245,393 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the third quarter valued at $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

