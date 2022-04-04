Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Clearwater Paper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Clearwater Paper from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

CLW opened at $28.26 on Thursday. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Paper news, CFO Michael John Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $28,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 19.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 50.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 109,975.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

