Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives $28.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of CLF opened at $32.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.15. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

