CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Down 17.3% This Week

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $9.44 million and approximately $6,304.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00003547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00009680 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008434 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,818,560 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

