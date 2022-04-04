Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $148.31.

CLX opened at $142.83 on Thursday. Clorox has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $196.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.75 and a 200-day moving average of $160.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.22.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

