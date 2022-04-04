CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in CMS Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Shares of CMS opened at $71.10 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $71.21. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.99.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

