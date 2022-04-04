Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 21,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 million, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31. Coffee has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $6.28.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 2.93%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JVA. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Coffee in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coffee during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in shares of Coffee by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Coffee by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

