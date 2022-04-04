Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $78.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.36. Cognex has a 1 year low of $61.51 and a 1 year high of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $244.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $1,928,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,388,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,214,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,494,108,000 after buying an additional 288,272 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

