Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

COHU has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Shares of COHU opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.12. Cohu has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.14 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cohu by 21.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cohu by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cohu by 2.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

