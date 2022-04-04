Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $890,974.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,018 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBSH. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $71.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.84. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.82.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. The company had revenue of $355.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

