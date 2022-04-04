Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 104,462 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,462 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $19,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 31.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 18.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of FDRR opened at $44.55 on Monday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52-week low of $40.57 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.79.

