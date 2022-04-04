Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,561 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.48% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $21,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $411,892,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,286,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,410,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,395,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,974,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,525,000 after purchasing an additional 237,546 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $56.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average of $58.33. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.45 and a 12-month high of $64.34.

