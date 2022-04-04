Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,045,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,227 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $210,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VZ opened at $52.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $218.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average is $52.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

