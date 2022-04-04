Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,244 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $22,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 28,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,040,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 198,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $60.15 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $59.89 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23.

