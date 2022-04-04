Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 15,759 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $21,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHO stock opened at $53.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

