Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 682 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 601,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $36,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $55.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.65. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $63.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

