Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,996 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.73% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $18,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,397,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,618,000 after acquiring an additional 703,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,579,000 after acquiring an additional 134,067 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,419,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,552,000 after acquiring an additional 630,202 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,398,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,037,000 after acquiring an additional 246,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COMT opened at $40.09 on Monday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58.

