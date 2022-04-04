Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $17.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,413 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,461 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period.
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $59.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.66. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $59.09 and a 1-year high of $61.64.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (VGSH)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.