Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $20.66 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Aflac worth $20,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,065. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

AFL opened at $64.84 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.90.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.