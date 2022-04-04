Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $21.23 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 296,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,538 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $21,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $70.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day moving average of $68.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.43, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.90%.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.