Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $34.17 Million Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 106.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,528 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 6.90% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $34,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FVAL. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 93.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $334,000.

Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $50.95 on Monday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35.

