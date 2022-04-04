Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,670 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 4.47% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $34,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $120.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.84. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $108.52 and a 52 week high of $131.07.

